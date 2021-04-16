WES, WMS students recognized

A pair of Wauseon students were recently honored. They are Eva Gonzalez for being nominated by Mrs. Jeffries, Mr. Walker and Mrs. Harmon as the Wauseon Elementary School Student of the Week and to Ava Rice, for being nominated by Mr. Bluhm as the Wauseon Middle School Student of the Week.

Award winners are chosen in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the learning community. These students show caring, consideration, and kindness. They work hard to get good grades, strive to make improvement in the classroom, demonstrate positive attitude, and perform acts outside of school to help others in order to enrich the community around them. We would like to thank these students for representing the spirit of true #IndianPride.