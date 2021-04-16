Boutique holds ribbon cutting

A Touch of Magnolia Boutique held a ribbon cutting Saturday at their new location. They are now located at 1052 N. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon. Their hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Touch of Magnolia Boutique is a children’s clothing boutique with all items available online. Their website is www.atouchofmagnoliaboutique.com.

A Touch of Magnolia Boutique held a ribbon cutting Saturday at their new location. They are now located at 1052 N. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon. Their hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Touch of Magnolia Boutique is a children’s clothing boutique with all items available online. Their website is www.atouchofmagnoliaboutique.com. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_20210410_084359.jpg A Touch of Magnolia Boutique held a ribbon cutting Saturday at their new location. They are now located at 1052 N. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon. Their hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Touch of Magnolia Boutique is a children’s clothing boutique with all items available online. Their website is www.atouchofmagnoliaboutique.com. Janice May | AIM Media Midwest