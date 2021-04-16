Posted on by

Boutique holds ribbon cutting


A Touch of Magnolia Boutique held a ribbon cutting Saturday at their new location. They are now located at 1052 N. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon. Their hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Touch of Magnolia Boutique is a children’s clothing boutique with all items available online. Their website is <a class="oajrlxb2 g5ia77u1 qu0x051f esr5mh6w e9989ue4 r7d6kgcz rq0escxv nhd2j8a9 nc684nl6 p7hjln8o kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x jb3vyjys rz4wbd8a qt6c0cv9 a8nywdso i1ao9s8h esuyzwwr f1sip0of lzcic4wl py34i1dx gpro0wi8" href="http://www.atouchofmagnoliaboutique.com/?fbclid=IwAR0Xpv99ZHU4E1eMWCd3xKvfT-QjQmqxVGLuTQc9D0XXC2nPTrz4V5Kv9-k" rel="nofollow noopener" role="link" target="_blank">www.atouchofmagnoliaboutique.com.</a>

Janice May | AIM Media Midwest

