Boutique holds ribbon cutting

A Touch of Magnolia Boutique held a ribbon cutting Saturday at their new location. They are now located at 1052 N. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon. Their hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Touch of Magnolia Boutique is a children’s clothing boutique with all items available online. Their website is www.atouchofmagnoliaboutique.com.
