Chief, Lions join for food drive

Chief Supermarket and the Wauseon Lions Club will partner for their semi-annual food drive April 13-17. The food drive benefits local food pantries and Wauseon Elementary School. Lions Club members will man the doors of Chief Supermarket in Wauseon April 16-17 to explain the need. The store will fill bags with non-perishable items for customers to either purchase or donate for $5. Club members will give incoming customers a flyer to remind them to purchase a bag or donate.

Additionally, club members will be available to answer questions about the Lions Club and how we serve the community.

We will be social distancing and wearing masks but we still would like to talk to everyone. If you are unable to come or donate, please like us on Facebook and check out our web page at WauseonLionsClub.com.