Wauseon man killed while assisting stuck semi

PAULDING – A Wauseon man died following a crash in Paulding County on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2019 International LT 625 semi driven by Timothy Ray Weber of Dayton became stuck in low hanging telephone lines damaged in an earlier traffic crash.

Vance Owen Campbell, 54, of Wauseon observed the stuck vehicle and began to assist with the removal of the lines. While working to remove the lines, a 2020 Volvo VRN semi driven by John Richard Reber, 40, of Wauseon was southbound on U.S. 127 and struck the telephones, according to authorities.

Campbell, who was standing on Weber’s trailer, was struck by the telephone lines and sustained fatal injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.