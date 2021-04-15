Pond Clinic slated live and online

Williams County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a free Pond Clinic on Monday, April 19, starting at 4 p.m., 11246 State Hwy. 15, Montpelier.

Steve Fender, who with his sister Cheryl grew up helping their parents run Fender’s Fish Hatchery, and now manage the operation, will answer questions. Fender is the author of “Pond Management – The Common Sense Guide,” and will explain the calendar of pond life, stocking recommendations, fish species, aeration, oxygen, your pond and wildlife, and weed control.

A hot dog roast will be included, and there is no fee to attend. People unwilling to attend in person can watch the events virtually through Zoom, but must contact the Williams SWCD for the link.

Reservations are required for food and room capacity by calling 419-636-9395 by April 16.