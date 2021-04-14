Wauseon Board approves numerous employee contracts

The Wauseon Board of Education approved a plethora of personnel items at its April 9 meeting.

The board approved: the Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list as presented; the resignations of Mallorie Hansen as elementary school teacher aide, Hannah Miedema as speech language pathologist, and Jean LaFountain as high school sweeper; and the transfer of Sarah Leslie from high school to elementary school teacher aide.

They also approved: a one-year limited certificated contract to Brodie Nofziger as high school social studies teacher; continuing contracts to certified employees Kaitlin Szozda and Laura Vorwerk; one-year limited certificated contracts to certified employees Lydia Badenhop, Sabrina Bethel, Brittani Gerken, Garrett Grime, Hannah Miedema, McKalyn Roth, Derek Rupp, Daniel Snyder, and Anna Vogelgesang; two-year limited certificated contracts to certificated employees Shayla Benecke, Bridget Benedict, Christina Bergman, Tina Blanchong, Jaz Bluhm, Samantha Burkholder, Sarah Burholder, Christian Crew, Derek Eddings, Victoria Hanson, Allison Hilton, Stephanie King, Lauren Martinez, Abbie Mathews, Shawn Moore, Brittany Schroeder, Olivia Selgo, Casey Smith, Rebecca Stuckey, and Brittany Webster, and continuing classified contracts to classified employees Cortney Badenhop, Barbara Diaz, April Jackson, Susan Morgan, Gwen Murry, Karen Rees, Laurie vonSeggern, and Kayla Wyse; and a one-year limited classified contract to classified employee Dawn Kauffman; and a one-year limited athletic contract to Allie Riegsecker as high school fall and winter cheerleading advisor.

Additional approved contracts included: two-year limited classified contracts to classified employees Shaina Baldwin, Mark Bontrager, Rhonda Borton, Shannon Burkholder, Lynne Clay, Michael Drenning, Heidi Klingensmith, Alizia Kudlica, Susana McLeod, Laura Nafziger, Linda Piasecki, MacKenzie Robison, Trent Sauber, Bethann Simon, Barb Stuckey, and Trudy Vasvery.

One-year limited athletic supplemental contracts were approved for: Joe Allen, head cross country coach; Tammy Ankney, junior high cross country coach; Cortney Badenhop, fall and winter high school cheerleading coach; Tom Burkholder, aquatics director; Chad Burt, head boys basketball coach; Charles Carr, head girls bowling coach; Casey Elson, head boys soccer coach; Tracey Elson, varsity assistant boys soccer coach; Maggie Leu, fall and winter middle school cheerleading coach; Terry Lind, varsity assistant football coach; Michael Marshall, head girls golf coach; Kody Moden, head girls tennis coach and head boys bowling coach; Shawn Moore, varsity football coach; Mike Ritter, head wrestling coach; Derek Rupp, varsity assistant football coach; Brand Schroeder, head girls soccer coach; Tony Schuette, head swimming coach; Dan Seiler, head girls basketball coach; Trent Thomas, varsity assistant football coach; Nick Tule, ninth grade football coach; Jeff Vasvery, varsity assistant girls soccer coach; Tom Vernot, assistant cross country coach; Mike Webster, varsity assistant football coach; Todd Wyse, seventh grade football coach. Jack Leatherman was approved as Athletic Department student worker.

One-year limited non-athletic supplemental contracts were approved for: Tammy Ankney, junior class advisor; Adam Baird, high school Spanish Club .5; Katie Black, FFA; Jaz Bluhm, assistant instrumental; Don Clark, orchestra director, instrumental ensembles, and stage crew manager/advisor; Mike Colon, high school art club; Lindsay Gordon, elementary and middle school art club advisor; Victoria Hanson, junior class advisor; Kim Hinton, middle school Quiz Bowl; Joy Hutchinson, middle school Student Council and National Junior High Honor Society advisor; Laura Leininger, FCCLA; Katie Miller, high school Student Council .5; Dolores Muller, speech team; Jason Robinson, mock trial and fall play director; Jack Smolenski, marching band auxiliary; Ryan Soekarmoen, assistant instrumental specialist; Jenna Storrer, Girls Christian Fellowship; Rebecca Stuckey, high school Student Council .5; Christ Thomas, FFA; James Vaughn, vocal ensembles and spring musical assistant; Sheila Vernot, district mentor coordinator; Laura Vorwerk, National Honor Society; Terri Westfall, high school Quiz Bowl advisor; and Tatiana Wright, high school Spanish Club .5.

Some approved positions are pending a clean backgound check.

