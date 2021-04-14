Johnson and Johnson vaccine use temporarily paused

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided an update on Ohio’s vaccination plans following Tuesday morning’s decision to pause the administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The majority of the Ohio’s Johnson and Johnson doses were directed to mass vaccination clinics and to 63 public and private four-year colleges and universities, most of which have already completed their student vaccinations.

Of the mass vaccination clinics and college/university clinics that did plan to offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week, most will proceed with their clinics by offering either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. A total of eight sites will not offer any vaccines this week as the health community works to recognize, report, and manage any adverse events related to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Among the sites pausing this week is the student clinic at Bowling Green State University.

There are many other local providers with open appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to look for open appointments.

DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud, and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., directed all Ohio vaccine providers this morning to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following a recommendation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The recommendation was made after six people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine experienced an extremely rare blood-clotting condition in the United States. The cases have occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48 and the reactions have taken place within 6-13 days after receiving the vaccine.

Approximately 6.8 million people have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the U.S. 264,311 of those vaccinations were administered in Ohio.

• The Fulton County Health Department reported 16 new cases on Tuesday. Combined with the 23 cases reported on Monday, there have now been 4,051 cases overall.

The Monday number also includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

There have been three new hospitalizations reported this week, for a total of 218. There have been 65 total deaths since March 2020.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 2,204 females and 1,834 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.

Lucas County had 39,537 cases and 757 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 3,984 cases and 96 deaths, Williams County 3,250 cases and 74 deaths, and Henry County 2,624 cases and 66 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,043,729 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 54,334 hospitalizations and 7,562 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 18,917 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• Anyone age 16 or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Ohio. Visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com to schedule an appointment through the county. The Swanton Kroger store and some Rite Aid locations also offer vaccinations.

• Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

