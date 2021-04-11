A rip-roarin’ FFA Week

The Delta FFA chapter celebrated National FFA Week Feb. 20-27. The celebration serves to show appreciation to the people who support the FFA program and share agriculture with fellow students, staff, and community members. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of some FFA Week activities. However, each day had a special theme allowing for special dress by students and staff . Pictured, from left, are Delta FFA members Holden Barnes, Luke Snyder, Kendal Vasquez decked out for Western Wear Wednesday. The week included a daily trivia question, an agriculture/FFA scavenger hunt, pizza, doughnuts, games, and teacher/staff appreciation.

