McMaster School holding symposium

Defiance College’s McMaster School for Advancing Humanity will hold its 16th Annual McMaster Symposium and Academic Colloquium on Wednesday, April 14.

The theme will be “The Question of Individual Liberties as Critical to Improving the Human Condition.” This year, the event will be held in a 100% online format, and the public is invited to attend presentations virtually, from anywhere.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with opening remarks from Defiance College President Dr. Richanne Mankey, who will, then join fellow speaker Robert E. Mills for the keynote dialogue.

Morning sessions from 10 a.m.-noon include the McMaster Belize and Panama Learning Community presentations and the following additional sessions: “Evaluation and Measure in Basketball”; “Collecting Digital Information: A Guide for Victim Advocates”; “How Fake Imagery on Social Media Alters our Reality”; “First-Year Inquiry Research Paper Competition”; “The Different Kinds of Crimes Throughout the United States”; and “Markov Chains and Stochastic Matrices: Retention Analysis of Defiance College Student-Athletes.”

At noon, “Race Awareness in 2021: Exploring Whiteness and Blackness” will promote understanding and provocative challenges about perceptions of race.

Afternoon sessions from 1-4 p.m. include the McMaster Local/Independence Education Center Learning Community, service leaders, and a McMaster Scholar panel discussion seeking to answer questions about the application process and scholar experience. Additional sessions include a first-year orator competition and the following presentations: “Design Makes a Difference”; “The Value of an Internship”; “An Analysis of Passive Blood Spatters from an Injury to the Human Body’s Torso”; “The Effects of Human Drugs on the Insect Immune System”; “Acceptance and Inclusion: Are You a Barrier?”; “Amritsar Massacre of 1919”; “Authorship Abuse and Academic Spam Email: An Investigation into the Complexity of Co-Authorship”; “How Does Head Trauma Affect Mice?”; “African Americans During the Vietnam Era”; and “McMaster Model GAP Year Community-Based Research Course Experience.”

For more information, visit www.defiance.edu. Presentations may be attended individually through links on the website. Session links will also be shared as they go live on the Defiance College Facebook and Twitter pages.