Defiance College gets sizable ODHE grant

Defiance College will receive a total of $749,840 over the next five years in a grant awarded from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE).

The grant is part of the Choose Ohio First (COF) initiative and one of the largest institutional grants in COF history. With the grant, Defiance College will recruit and support students in the STEM fields – science (including health professions), technology, engineering, and mathematics.

In winter 2019, Defiance College received a $284,831 ODHE grant which helped to recruit Ohio-based students interested in computer science through scholarships. Altogether, in just two years, Defiance College has secured over $1 million in ODHE grants as part of the COF initiative for STEM.

The purpose of these grants is to improve Ohio’s workforce development capacity to innovate and grow the Ohio economy.

“The process of acquiring these grants is through a competitive proposal,” said Bridgette Winslow, dean of the Institute for Pre-Health and Wellness Studies at Defiance College. “This just proves how committed we are to our STEM focus. Many students will benefit thanks to the Choose Ohio First initiative, and Ohio will surely benefit as well.”

In addition to scholarship monies offered to Ohio STEM students, Defiance College also received a $2.2 million Title III grant that enhances the science experience. The first cohort of students and faculty will conduct research this summer. Additionally, a new research hub, comprehensive tutoring center, and cyber range are being installed.

Starting next year, Title III will support the college’s focus on career readiness by including paid internships for all majors.