Pettisville schools offer scholarships

The Pettisville School Foundation Board of Trustees has created the “PSF Career Scholarship” solely to benefit the graduate who is becoming educated for an occupation/skill in an area not traditionally supported by institutions of higher education.

The initial scholarship will be in the range of $1,000 and will be offered annually to a graduating senior who is continuing their education by pursuing a trade or career that requires additional non-academic training beyond high school. This scholarship could support an internship, an apprenticeship, or classes to learn a new skill or trade.

The Pettisville Grain Company will also fund a new scholarship, the “PGC Scholarship.” First offered to the Pettisville High School Class of 2021, it will benefit a graduate to secure training or college credit in an agriculture-related field. The initial scholarship will be for $1,250, and will be awarded annually to a graduate, with a preference for students who plan continuing their education by either pursuing a two- or four-year degree or securing skills in an agriculture-related field. If there are no applicants in the agriculture area, this scholarship can be awarded to any applicant, as chosen by the scholarship committee.

The PSF awarded its first scholarship in 1986, and now offers eight different scholarships and has disbursed over $100,000 to over 120 PHS graduates.

For additional information, contact Dr. Steve Switzer, executive director, Pettisville School Foundation, at 419-306-4168 or email switzersteve@embarqmail.com.