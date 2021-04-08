Delta students to ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ the stage

Pike Delta York students return to the stage this weekend as they present “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series that taught history, grammar, math, and more through clever, tuneful songs is debuting on the Delta High School stage. Schoolhouse Rock Live! follows Tommi (played by sophomore Leigh Morris), a nerve-wracked school teacher who is nervous about her first day of teaching. She tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of her personality emerge from the set and show her how to win her students over with imagination and music, through such songs as “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction.”

The leads in the show in addition to Morris, are senior Abi Roth, junior Justice Reckner, and senior Liz Huffman.

Tickets are available at the ticket booth in the auditorium Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. or online at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/pdysrl2021. They can be purchased for in-person viewing or streaming as auditorium occupancy is limited to 160 people per performance.

“Schoolhouse Rock Live!” will hit the Delta High School stage Friday through Sunday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Schoolhouse-38-.jpg “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” will hit the Delta High School stage Friday through Sunday. Photo provided Delta students rehearse “Just a Bill.” https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_JustABill-wide.jpg Delta students rehearse “Just a Bill.” Photo provided