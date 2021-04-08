Rotary Club takes ideas for donated building

The Wauseon Rotary Club continues fielding the public’s ideas on how best to use a 32,000 square-foot building donated to the organization late last year.

Rotary Club President Toni Schindler said suggestions for the former Wauseon Health and Racquet Club at 1190 N. Ottokee St. will be accepted until May 15. Responses to proposals sent to organizations by the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) will be considered by a committee of Rotarians.

“We are honored and grateful a generous donor considered our club for this gift. This donation is one of the larger donations made to our club,” Schindler said in a statement. “This gift grants our club a unique opportunity to further our goal of improving the quality of life in this community.”

Gifted by an anonymous donor, the former Health and Racquet Club held three indoor tennis courts, two racquetball courts, office space, locker rooms, and a wide area of additional space. Schindler said public suggestions of how to convert the building may be made through an email to Matt Gilroy, Rotarian committee member and FCEDC executive director, at matt@fcedc-ohio.com or by sending a message through the Wauseon Rotary Club Facebook page.

“The club is now looking to discuss and potentially collaborate with any person, group, agency or business enterprise or any combination of these that can utilize this facility to provide added value to the community,” Schindler noted in her statement.

Suggestions already collected include specialized clinics, after-school programs, employment training, warehousing, and recreational uses.

”It’s no secret the Wauseon Rotary Club strives to improve the quality of life in Wauseon,” Schindler said. “Just looking around throughout our community, you can see our club’s footprint nearly everywhere. Now we have another opportunity to make a positive change with the generous donation of the Wauseon Racquetball Club. We are excited to see what kind of feedback we get from the community through this process, and what the future holds.”

Organizations making proposals must do so by the May 15 deadline through a Request for Proposal Process submitted to the FCEDC. To receive an RPP, get more information or to view the building’s interior, contact Gilroy at his email address or by calling 419-438-0035.

The former Wauseon Health and Racquet Club on Ottokee Street was donated to the Wauseon Rotary Club. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Health-and-Racquet-Club.jpg The former Wauseon Health and Racquet Club on Ottokee Street was donated to the Wauseon Rotary Club. File photo