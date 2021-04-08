BGSU announces in-person commencement

BOWLING GREEN – Bowling Green State University will hold in-person commencement exercises this spring to recognize the achievements of graduates and to offer a positive memory for their families and friends.

Ceremonies will be held outdoors, rain or shine, at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Graduating candidates will have the opportunity to cross the commencement stage and receive a diploma cover. In addition to those in the Class of 2021, all 2020 graduates are also invited to join in the celebration. All graduates wishing to attend must complete an RSVP, which will be sent to their BGSU email today. RSVPs will be accepted through April 15.

In-person commencement exercises will be held on the following dates and times:

Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 1, at 9 a.m.

Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m

Sunday, May 2, at 9 a.m.

Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m.

Colleges will not be assigned to a specific ceremony; however, graduates will be grouped by college/degree at each ceremony. Both 2020 and 2021 graduates from any college may choose from the available ceremonies when filling out the RSVP form. There will be limited seating capacity for each ceremony and guest tickets will be limited to four per graduate.

BGSU is working closely with the Wood County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health to ensure all commencement activities adhere to health and safety guidelines. All graduates and guests will be required to wear face coverings and keep at least 6 feet from others not in their household. Guest tickets and commencement programs will also be electronic, and Spring 2021 graduates will receive a printed program in the mail.

For graduates or guests not able to attend, all ceremonies will be livestreamed at BGSU.edu and on Facebook. A virtual celebration will also be available for graduates who wish to celebrate virtually. Videos of graduate names read by each college will be available online. Graduates are also encouraged to share their photos on social media using the hashtag #BGSUGrad. Photos could be featured online or before a ceremony.