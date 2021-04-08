Alzheimer’s education held virtually

The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter and the Clear Passage Geriatric Psychiatric Center of the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital will present a community education series focusing on maintaining mental health while living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia.

Get educated about Alzheimer’s disease, aging and learn specific strategies for dealing with communication, behavior and self-care.

The free virtual event series will be held Tuesdays from 2-3:30 p.m.

April 13 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s/Normal Signs of Aging

April 20 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia/Taking Care of Yourself

May 11 Effective Communication Strategies/Activities at Home

May 18 Dementia Conversations/Getting Through the Tough Times

June 8 Understanding/Responding to Behaviors/Practical Survival Tips

Registration is required. Call 800-272-3900. Upon registration, a link to login will be provided.