Huner ‘excited’ over revived summer events

News that Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner shared at a brief City Council meeting on Monday indicates a possible turn toward normalcy: both the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show and Homecoming will be held this summer.

Fireworks are scheduled for Friday, July 2, at dusk at Dorothy B. Biddle Park on Glenwood Avenue. Huner said the date is earlier than city administrators would like but “COVID messed up all the arrangements of the companies (involved).”

She said, however, that the show will be a good kick-off to the holiday weekend.

Homecoming will be held July 22-24. The event is still being organized.

Huner said she’s excited to see the celebrations revived this year. “Hopefully, (Fulton County’s COVID threat level) will stay at orange and keep on going down,” she said.

In other business, she told Council members the city’s Assistant Clerk of Council position will remain unfilled indefinitely. The city is currently searching for a replacement for Clerk of Council Andrea Gerken, who resigned last week to accept a job with Fulton County.

In legislative matters, Council approved first readings of resolutions to: join the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce in urging the U.S. Postal Service to return mail processing operations to a Toledo sorting facility; amend the city’s 2021 budget to include $15,000 to expand the snack shack at the city pool; place on emergency authorization for the mayor to enter an electrical supply agreement for consumer electricity.

Council members also approved the second reading of an ordinance amending Codified Ordinance Chapter 1117 pertaining to the establishment of districts and maps and amending the official zoning map; and a third reading of a resolution approving the solid waste management plan for the Joint Solid Waste Management District which includes Fulton County.

In department reports from last week’s Committee of the Whole meeting:

• Police Chief Kevin Chittenden reported that Auxiliary Sgt. Jan Tropf was named 2020 Officer of the Year. Tropf received an award for the honor.

Chittenden said eight applicants have been interviewed to fill officer positions vacated by John Borcherdt and Rick Roe. Both resigned in March to relocate to other states.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet said a building permit was approved by Wood County to expand a snack shack at the city’s community pool so hot food may be included. The majority of work on the estimated $30,000 project will be completed by city workers in an effort to keep down costs. Torbet said the anticipated opening would coincide with the pool’s opening this summer.

He also reported that the city is considering contracting with an individual to do zoning and abatement work. “We need to get someone that’s actually boots on the ground to do the work,” he said Monday.

The city is completing paperwork with the Ohio Department for Transportation for a paving project on South Shoop Avenue, anticipated to be completed late this year or in early 2022.

Torbet said the city is preparing to pursue a project should it be selected to receive one-third of $120,000 in Community Development Block Grant money allocated to the Fulton County Commissioners to complete three projects.

And he said the ongoing downtown Americans with Disabilities Act project should be completed within a week or two, weather permitting.

• Finance Director Jamie Giguere reported that city income tax has increased 16.5% from last year.

• Law Director Tom McWatters III offered his assistance in the search for a new city Clerk of Council.

Council entered into execution session to discuss the hiring of pubic employees or officials. No action was taken.

