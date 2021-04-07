Dept. of Health issues simplified health order

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The State of Ohio now has a simplified health order spelling out what residents should and should not do regarding the coronavirus.

Governor Mike DeWine on Monday announced the health order that streamlines previous orders into a single order that underscores the most important tenets of infection prevention.

“Our understanding of this virus and how it spreads is much more advanced than it was when we first learned about coronavirus in early 2020,” said DeWine. “As we move to begin a new chapter in our fight against the pandemic, where more and more Ohioans are being vaccinated, this new order will focus on our best defense measures against COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, limiting large gatherings, being outside, and practicing good hand hygiene.”

The mask requirement remains in place. Individuals under age 10 do not have to wear a mask.

The new order does ease the restrictions on large gatherings such as graduations and festivals.

• The Fulton County Health Department reported 9 new cases on Tuesday. Combined with the 10 cases reported on Monday, there have now been 3,980 cases overall.

The Monday number also includes Sunday figures.

There have been 212 people hospitalized so far in the county, an increase of four over the last week. There have been 64 total deaths since March 2020.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 2,164 females and 1,803 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.

Lucas County had 38,545 cases and 752 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 3,911 cases and 95 deaths, Williams County 3,141 cases and 74 deaths, and Henry County 2,560 cases and 64 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,028,800 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 53,561 hospitalizations and 7,472 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 18,744 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• The Wauseon zip code has had the most cases in Fulton County since the pandemic began. There have been 1,335 cases.

In the Swanton zip code, a total of 1,220 cases have been reported. Both zip codes have at least 4,000 more residents than any other zip code in the county.

Case counts for other zip codes include Archbold with 711, Delta 668, Fayette 214, Metamora 140, and Lyons 120.

Archbold has the highest case rate, followed by Metamora and Wauseon. Just over 1 in 10 people in each zip code has tested positive for COVID-19 at some time.

Over the last two weeks, the Swanton zip code, which is in both Fulton and Lucas counties, has seen substantially more cases than other Fulton County zip codes.

There have been 42 new cases reported in the time period. The next highest number is 12 in Wauseon.

• Anyone age 16 or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Ohio. Visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com to schedule an appointment through the county. The Swanton Kroger store and some Rite Aid locations also offer vaccinations.

• Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg