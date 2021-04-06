Four County Career Center in Archbold has announced Derek Cobb from Evergreen High School as Student of the Month. Derek is a junior in the Mechanical Systems and Piping program at the Career Center and was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Steingass. He is a member of Skills USA and the National Technical Honor Society, and is on the FCCC honor roll. At Evergreen High School, Derek is a member of the National Honor Society and the bowling team, and participates in the school musical. After Derek graduates, he plans to work in the mechanical systems and piping field. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2020-21 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.

Four County Career Center in Archbold has announced Derek Cobb from Evergreen High School as Student of the Month. Derek is a junior in the Mechanical Systems and Piping program at the Career Center and was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Steingass. He is a member of Skills USA and the National Technical Honor Society, and is on the FCCC honor roll. At Evergreen High School, Derek is a member of the National Honor Society and the bowling team, and participates in the school musical. After Derek graduates, he plans to work in the mechanical systems and piping field. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2020-21 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Cobb-Derek.jpg Four County Career Center in Archbold has announced Derek Cobb from Evergreen High School as Student of the Month. Derek is a junior in the Mechanical Systems and Piping program at the Career Center and was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Steingass. He is a member of Skills USA and the National Technical Honor Society, and is on the FCCC honor roll. At Evergreen High School, Derek is a member of the National Honor Society and the bowling team, and participates in the school musical. After Derek graduates, he plans to work in the mechanical systems and piping field. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2020-21 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.