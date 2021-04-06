PDY plans town hall levy discussion

A town hall discussion regarding the proposed 1% income tax levy for the Pike-Delta-York school district is slated for next week. The town hall will be held Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. in the Delta Middle School cafeteria, 1101 Panther Pride Drive.

The five-year levy request is on the May 4 ballot for district voters. In November, voters turned down the proposed income tax by a 57-43% margin.

The levy is estimated to generate approximately $1,775,000 per year for the five years. These dollars will be used for the district’s general operating expenses such as bus fuel, classroom supplies, facilities maintenance, personnel costs, textbooks, technology, transportation, and utilities.

If it fails, the Board of Education has already approved cuts that would take place for the 2021-22 school year.