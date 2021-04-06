COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Brittany E. Stevens, Swanton, vs. Garrett Poorman, Swanton, domestic violence.

Lisa R. Parker, Delta, vs. Charles Parker, Pataskala, Ohio, termination of marriage without children.

Kevin’s Plumbing and Heating Inc., Archbold, vs. Lisa M. Minnick, Delta, other civil.

Bank of America, Newark, Del., vs. Ryan Borer, Swanton, other civil.

Daniel J.. Kishpaugh, Lyons, vs. Ferne D. Kishpaugh, Shasta Lake, Calif., termination of marriage without children.

Paige E. Martin, Archbold, vs. Louis J. Martin, Archbold, dissolution of marriage with children.

Staci Clausen, Wauseon, vs. Shawn Clausen, Frederic, Mich., dissolution of marriage with children.

Brandi L. Freestone, Wauseon, vs. Michael D. Freestone, Delta, dissolution of marriage with children.

Nora M. Gaines, Wauseon, vs. Robert M. Gaines, Wauseon, support enforcement.

Dustin G. Schrader, no address, vs. Shara M. Schrader, Delta, non-support of dependents.

Erica L. Riggenbach, no address, vs. Cody M. Rodriguez, Archbold, non-support of dependents.

Miranda L. Hayes, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Billy J. Hayes, Williams, Calif., termination of marriage with children.

Matthew L. Spiers, Wauseon, vs. Jeannie L. Von Deylen, Archbold, dissolution of marriage without children.

Marriage Licenses

Ryan C. Burkholder, 23, Pleasant Lake, Ind., electrical engineer, and Jennifer A. Sanders, 20, Wauseon, student.

Real Estate Transfers

Archie D. Miller Sr. to Archie D. Miller Sr., County Road 14 U, Lyons, $966,221.

Archie D. Miller Jr. and and Jennifer Miller to Archie D. Miller Jr. and Jennifer Miller, County Road 14 U, Lyons, $605,111.

Matthew A. Graber to Ervin L. Yoder, 233 E. Walnut St., Wauseon, $16,500.

Samantha J. Niese to Joshua and Chelsea Benson, 202 Larch Lane, Swanton, $231,000.

Randel D. and Grieser and Jane Meck to Arlan J. Yoder, trustee, 285 Cherry St., Wauseon, $100,000.

Shaddrick A. and Elida R. Smith to Michael and Katherine Bronson, 12484 County Road L, Wauseon, $305,000.

Paul D. Shull Ltd. to Jacob M. Smith, 318 W. Oak St., Wauseon, $90,000.

James B. Wiggins and Dayana Sanchez-Viens to John W. and Judith Laporte, 203 Lilac Lane, Swanton, $251,000.

Craig Jr. and Latasha Hiltz to Brook and Michael II Shumer, 6027 County Road 1, Swanton, $226,000.

Constance M. Sturtevant to Scott D. and Nannette M. Sturtevant, 1771 County Road J., Swanton, $120,000.

Sutter Development Group LLC to Justin and Katherine McCamey, 8 Yellowstone Lane, Delta, $229,000.

Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio to Shelby and Natalie Simmons, 1930 Hunters Ridge Road, Swanton, $260,000.

Ronald J. and Sandra M. Rosene to Mark R. Rosene, 4154 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon, $175,000.