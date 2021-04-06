SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, March 25

2:32 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, harassment.

3:09 p.m., 6853 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

10:14 p.m., 21960 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., road blocked.

Friday, March 26

3:50 a.m., 103 N. Defiance St., Archbold, Circle K, suspicious vehicle.

5:14 a.m., County Road F at County Road 26, German Twp., road blocked.

9:05 a.m., 6138 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., littering.

4:27 p.m., 350 Eldredge St., Tedrow, telephone harassment.

6:15 p.m., 13302 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

7 p.m., 1725 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., civil process.

7 p.m., 830 Oakview Drive, Delta, fight.

10:35 p.m., 9639 County Road N, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

Saturday, March 27

8:33 a.m., 3610 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

12:27 p.m., County Road T at Indiana-Ohio Railroad crossing, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

1:28 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., road blocked.

4:47 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road BC, German Twp., injury accident.

5:05 p.m., 3075 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

6:36 p.m., 4095 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:56 p.m., W. Leggett Street at W. Park Street, Wauseon, South Park, fight.

7:16 p.m., 10862 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

8:54 p.m., 7755 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, check on welfare.

Sunday, March 28

12:55 a.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

7:52 a.m., 11242 County Road 17, Dover Twp., civil matter.

3:46 p.m., 15992 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

4:18 p.m., 5111 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

5:11 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 14, Clinton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

6:52 p.m., 4268 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., unruly juvenile.

11:09 p.m., 16521 County Road F, Clinton Twp., harassment.

Monday, March 29

12:01 a.m., County Road 15 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

1:45 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., road blocked.

2:54 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

12:06 p.m., 3175 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:25 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #22, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

4:20 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, larceny.

4:45 p.m., 1668 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

9:40 p.m., 5300 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

10:42 p.m., 16750 County Road M, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, March 30

12:48 a.m., 8135 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, unwanted subject.

1:58 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road F, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:41 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road J, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:14 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #17, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

9:23 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

9:30 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

9:49 a.m., 6600 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., scam.

11:18 a.m., 415 Summit St., Pettisville, assist other unit.

1:52 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

2:14 p.m., 2790 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnston Fruit Farm, animal call.

5:33 p.m., County Road 14 at State Highway 120, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, March 31

12:15 a.m., State Highway 108 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

12:39 a.m., County Road 5 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

12:48 a.m., 11101 County Road J, Pike Twp., hit-skip accident.

4:44 a.m., County Road J at County Road 16, Dover Twp., criminal damaging.

6:21 a.m., 920 Linwood Court, Delta, attempted burglary.

6:41 a.m., County Road 10 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, York Twp., road blocked.

8:34 a.m., 6767 County Road 9, North Star Bluescope Steel, harassment.

8:56 a.m., County Road K at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:23 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

2:59 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, investigate complaint.

4:32 p.m., 13715 State Hwy. 66 #11, Gorham Twp., larceny.

5:25 p.m., 2161 County Road N, Fulton Twp., civil process.

5:38 p.m., 12944 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., scam.

6:27 p.m., 4986 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., Das Essen Haus, harassment.

Thursday, April 1

1:53 a.m., 14260 Airport Hwy., Swanton, Mail Pouch Saloon, juveniles.

2:17 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #28, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.

7:32 a.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.