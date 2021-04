Early voting for the May 4 special election starts this week. In Fulton County, it will be at the Board of Elections, 135 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon.

Times are April 6-9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 12-23 (Monday through Friday), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 26-30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; May 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; May 2, 1-5 p.m.; and May 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lucas County will not have an election in May.