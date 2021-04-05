Gwen Stefani, Chris Young perform at Solheim concert

TOLEDO – ProMedica is planning two nights of concerts that it is hosting in celebration of the 2021 Solheim Cup.

Gwen Stefani will headline the concert following the 2021 Solheim Opening Ceremonies on Sept. 3. She is a three-time Grammy Award winner and has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter and frontwoman for an iconic rock band and multi-platinum solo artist. She also has four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award and a Brit Award, in addition to being a regular judge on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Chris Young will perform on Sept. 4, the second night of the 2021 Solheim Celebration. He is a multi-platinum country singer and songwriter. In 2006, he was declared the Season 4 winner of the television program Nashville Star, a singing competition that aired on the USA Network. He recently surpassed the four billion streams mark for his catalog worldwide, which includes 11 No. 1 singles. His most recent hit is “Famous Friends.”

The Solheim Cup features the best U.S. players from the LPGA Tour and the best European players from the Ladies European Tour. The 2021 competition will take place at Inverness Club in Toledo, with an expected attendance of more than 150,000 spectators.

The concerts will be entirely cashless. The tickets will be digital and only credit/debit cards will be accepted at all food, beverage and retail locations.

ProMedica will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 within the community and communicate with state and local health officials to determine if each concert can proceed as planned.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and www.promenadeconcerts.com. Parking passes will be available at checkout.

With a full week of action at the 2021 Solheim Cup, fans can purchase various ticket and hospitality packages to enjoy every activity in Toledo at Inverness Club. Information on 2021 Solheim Cup ticket options and prices is available at SolheimCupUSA.com.