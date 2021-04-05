COVID-19 cases increasing in northern Ohio

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• State officials on Thursday warned the COVID-19 cases have begun to rise again, particularly in northern Ohio.

For the past two Thursdays, Ohio’s statewide average was just under 150 cases per 100,000 population. The two-week case rate has now risen to 167.1 cases per 100,000, as of last Thursday.

New cases had been relatively flat through the month of March, but cases are beginning to increase once again, which demonstrates the necessity that Ohioans choose to be vaccinated, Governor Mike DeWine said. To date, about 32 percent of Ohioans have received at least one dose of vaccine.

According to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer at the Ohio Department of Health, variant activity continues to rise, closely mirroring what is occurring in the rest of the nation. Michigan is currently experiencing an increase in cases that is more than 3.5 times what Ohio is seeing, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this increase appears to be driven substantially by variants. Most of Ohio’s rising case numbers and variant cases are happening in the area of the state bordering Michigan.

“Ohio remains in a race against a virus that is now more contagious and right back on our heels,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “We can win this race as long as we don’t falter; as long as we press on with consistent masking and vaccination, especially in light of this week’s important and encouraging research out of the CDC confirming that the vaccines are powerful protection against COVID-19 and its variants.”

DeWine announced that, as Ohio continues to receive increases in its vaccine allotment, the state will allot more doses to areas that are seeing case spikes or increases in vaccine demand.

• Fulton County dropped to Alert Level 2 in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System update on Thursday.

After one week, the county returned to a high incidence level. The most recent case rate is 128.19 per 100,000 from March 16 to March 30. It has previously dipped below 100.

The county met three indicators: new cases per capita, increase in outpatient visits, and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Lucas County remained at Alert Level 3. It jumped from two to four indicators met. They are new cases per capita, new case increase, emergency room visit increase, and proportion of non-congregate cases.

It had a case rate of 250.96 per 100,000, the fifth highest in the state. The county is one of the places a new variant has been found.

• Fulton County’s cases increased to 3,970 as of Saturday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There was no update on Sunday due to the Easter holiday.

The number of deaths reported remains at 64. The total number of hospitalizations increased by 3 to 211 as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Sunday, and included 38 confirmed active cases, 13 more than the previous week.

Lucas County has had 38,237 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 795 deaths reported in the county.

There were 1,024,011 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 53,306 hospitalizations and 7,450 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There have been 18,643 Ohio residents reported dead from COVID-19.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 12,830 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 30.46% of the population.

• In Lucas County, 31.32% have received at least one dose, with 36.25% in Wood County, 34.33% in Henry County, 27.33% in Williams County, and 30.13% in Defiance County.

Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to call 1-833-427-5634 to schedule an appointment.

