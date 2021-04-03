Latta, Rice introduce legislation supporting new VA program

U.S. Representatives Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, and Kathleen M. Rice (D-NY4) introduced bipartisan legislation that helps the Department of Veterans Affairs actively recruit and hire separating Department of Defense medical department personnel to help fill its more than 45,000 open positions.

The Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021 directs the VA to create a program that will help actively recruit medical personnel, who are within one year of completing their military service, to remain in federal health care in departments like Veterans Affairs.

U.S. Senators Mike Braun (R-IN) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

“During my time in Congress, I have worked to make sure veterans are provided with the resources they need to successfully reintegrate into civilian life,” Latta said. “I’m honored to join Representative Rice and my colleagues in the Senate to reintroduce the bipartisan Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act, which will make it easier for veterans to use the skills they learned in the service to help other veterans. At the same time, the VA will benefit from employing qualified and hardworking professionals who have already proven their love and dedication to this nation. Moving this legislation should be a no-brainer.”