Alzheimer’s Association holds virtual education programs

MAUMEE – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, how to effectively communicate, how to manage behaviors and have difficult conversations, and review several strategies for living with the disease.

The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.

April 5 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 11 a.m.

April 5 Healthy Living for Brain and Body 3:30 p.m.

April 6 Living with Alzheimer’s Early Stage Part 1 11 a.m., April 13 Part 2 and April 20 Part 3

April 6 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 5 p.m.

April 7 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 3 p.m.

April 8 Dementia Conversations 11 a.m.

April 8 Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 3 p.m.

April 12 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 6 p.m.

April 14 Healthy Living for Brain and Body 10 a.m.

April 14 Effective Communication Strategies 4 p.m.

April 15 Healthy Living for Brain and Body 11:30 a.m.

April 15 Dementia Conversations 4 p.m.