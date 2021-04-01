Ohio, Wauseon extend tax deadlines

Ohio Tax Commissioner Jeff McClain announced that Ohio will be following the federal government and IRS in extending the deadline to file and pay Ohio individual income and school district income taxes for tax year 2020. The new deadline is May 17, an extension of approximately one month from the original deadline of April 15.

McClain said the extension is intended to provide some relief to individualsimpacted by the public safety measures adopted to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

As with the IRS extension, Ohio will be waiving penalty on tax due payments made during the extension. Also, as part of legislation passed addressing the continuing emergency, there will be no interest charges on payments made during the extension.

The filing extension, and waiver of penalty and interest, will be available to those filing Ohio individual income tax, and the school district income tax for tax year 2020.

Wauseon, Swanton and Archbold are among the local municipalities that will also be extending the income tax filing date to May 17. Contact your village or city for exact details.

First quarter estimated tax payments are not affected by the filing date change. The due date remains April 15, 2021.