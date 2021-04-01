Voter registration deadline for May election nears

Time is running out to register for the May 4 special election. The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration is April 5.

Voters may go to VoteOhio.gov to register online or update an existing registration. Voter registration forms can also be printed from VoteOhio.gov or obtained from a local library or county board of elections office.

There are several issues that voters will decide on around Fulton County. Arguably, the biggest decision to be made is in the Pike-Delta-York school district.

Pike-Delta-York Local Schools will try again to pass a five-year, 1% income tax. In November, voters turned down the proposed income tax by a 57-43% margin.

The levy is estimated to generate approximately $1,775,000 per year for the five years. These dollars will be used for the district’s general operating expenses such as bus fuel, classroom supplies, facilities maintenance, personnel costs, textbooks, technology, transportation, and utilities.

If it fails, the Board of Education has already approved cuts that would take place for the 2021-22 school year.

There would be 18 staffing cuts. The list includes 10 teachers, one of which would drop from full-time to part-time.

All extra-curricular activities would also be eliminated for next school year, and transportation would be pared down to the state minimum.

“The passage of this levy is vital to the financial stability of the district and needed to continue the great opportunities afforded to our students,” Superintendent Ted Haselman said after the potential cuts were approved. “No one wants to pay more taxes; however, no one wants their property values to plummet due to a subpar school system, either.”

Also on the ballot is a countywide emergency medical service replacement levy.

The five-year, 4-mill levy is part of a new EMS plan proposed to support the county’s seven EMS entities. The levy would also allow for the creation of an eighth, central EMS location to provide back-up mutual aid to the county’s northern communities.

It would replace two current 2-mill levies and generate additional revenue.

Elsewhere in the county, Fulton Township is asking voters to approve a new five-year, 1-mill levy for fire expenses.

Clinton Township voters will decide whether to approve an additional five-year, 0.15-mill levy for maintenance and operating expenses of the township cemeteries. They will also vote on a five-year, 0.3-mill replacement levy for current expenses.

Archbold area voters will see two renewal levies on the May ballot. The Archbold school district will ask voters to approve a five-year, 4.13-mill renewal levy providing for emergency requirements of the district. German Township voters will decide on a five-year, 0.6-mill renewal levy for purchasing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment, and any related fire expenses.

