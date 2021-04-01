Handy honored as NSCC alumnus

Due to his excellence in the classroom and his community service, alumnus Darrell Handy has been named to Emeritus status by Northwest State Community College in Archbold.

A 1973 graduate of Fairview High School and 1992 graduate of NSCC, when it was formerly titled Northwest Technical College, Handy was president and CEO of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce for four years before retiring in 2019. He also held positions at General Tire, Continental Tire, and Titan International, and, in retirement works part-time for Cooper Farms.

Handy was also named an NSCC Distinguished Alumni in 2000.

His community and service activities include the Four County Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Board, the Defiance County Economic Development Board, the Solid Waste District Policy Committee, the Defiance City Council, and the NSCC Board of Trustees, on which he served in every office. He was also an NSCC adjunct faculty member.

The nomination letter for Handy’s Emeritus honor stated: “Mr. Handy served the NSCC Board and the college community with great respect and to the best of his ability during his tenure on the board. He is a person who believes in serving his community. He has served several terms on the Defiance City Council, and he has been an adjunct instructor at NSCC. Mr. Handy is that person to ask for assistance when there is a community need.”