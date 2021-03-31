Two new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fulton County Health Department reported 2 new cases on Tuesday. Combined with the 22 cases reported on Monday, there have now been 3,937 cases overall.

There are no updates from the county on weekends, so the Monday number includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

There have been 208 people hospitalized so far in the county. There have been 64 total deaths since March 2020.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 2,145 females and 1,779 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.

Lucas County had 37,779 cases and 752 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 3,877 cases and 95 deaths, Williams County 3,114 cases and 73 deaths, and Henry County 2,560 cases and 64 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,015,577 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 52,968 hospitalizations and 7,416 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 18,609 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• Anyone age 16 or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Ohio. Visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com to schedule an appointment through the county. The Swanton Kroger store and some Rite Aid locations also offer vaccinations.

• The Ohio Department of Health (ODH), will no longer issue a travel advisory for those entering Ohio after traveling to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher. Instead, ODH is revising its travel guidance to encourage Ohioans to carefully review Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance when considering travel.

This change means the state-by-state list will no longer be updated. Even as more individuals are vaccinated across the United States and in Ohio and testing availability continues to improve, state officials say travelers should still practice appropriate public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and washing hands.

