Lions Club’s Stars and Stripes days available

The Wauseon Lions Club’s annual Stars and Stripes days will be held again this year, and enables homes in Wauseon to show patriotic support displaying the American flag on designated days.

Lions Club members will place a flag in front of homes and businesses on five significant days annually: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Veteran’s Day, and Labor Day. Volunteers will place a stand in the ground so the flag can be placed.

For $30 dollars a year, the home or business owner will have a flag placed on their property for a three-day period surrounding each of the five designated flag days. The flag is displayed on a 10-foot pole, and is removed the day following the designated flag day, weather permitting.

Proceeds from this program will be placed in the Lions Club community fund and will be used to provide assistance where needed.

To subscribe to this service, contact Charlotte or Todd @Charm1374@gmail.com.