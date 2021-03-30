April NAMI meeting to be in-person and virtual

NAMI Four County’s meeting on Tuesday, April 6 will be held as both an in-person and virtual meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold. A link for the virtual meeting will be posted on the NAMI Four County website home page at www.namifourcounty.org.

Since April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, Roberta Mack, the clinical director of The Center for Child and Family Advocacy, will be the presenter. Her presentation will cover child sexual abuse and explain domestic violence programming offered by The Center, including the House of Ruth, a shelter for individuals impacted by domestic violence.

All NAMI meetings are open to the public. During the pandemic, the in-person meeting will be limited to about eight persons to allow social distancing and wearing a face covering is required. To register for the in-person meeting, contact Wendy Jennings, NAMI executive director, at wendy@namifourcounty.org or call Lou Levy at 419-393-2515.

There are no restrictions on attendance for the virtual meeting.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In addition to meetings held the first Tuesday every month, it provides free family and community education programs and offers free peer led support groups for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness as well as support groups for persons with a mental illness. All programming is open to the public.

For more information about the programming and support groups, go to NAMI’s website, www.namifourcounty.org.