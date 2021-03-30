COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

PNC Bank National Association, Brecksville, Ohio, vs. Pamela O Buchholz, Delta, foreclosure.

Brian P. Mapes, Delta, vs. Michelle R. Tyson, Swanton, other civil.

American Express National, Independence, Ohio, vs. Barbara Grieser, Wauseon, other civil.

Jessica A. Lee, Delta, vs. William K. Chadwick Jr., Holland, Ohio, termination of marriage with children.

Michelle R. Schweinhagen, Wauseon, vs. David Schweinhagen, Wauseon, domestic violence.

Brian Bernholtz, Delta, vs. Heidi Bernholtz, Berkey, Ohio, termination of marriage without children.

Luis N. Sierra, Defiance, vs. Sauder Woodworking Co., Archbold, worker’s compensation.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Linda Brill, Wauseon, other civil.

Goldman Sachs Bank, Independence, Ohio, vs. Elizabeth A. Witt, Swanton, other civil.

Michael N. Pogan, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Heather Pogan, Swanton, dissolution of marriage with children.

Brittany E. Stevens, Swanton, vs. Garrett Poorman, Swanton, domestic violence.

Lisa R. Parker, Delta, vs. Charles Parker, Pataskala, Ohio, termination of marriage without children.

Marriage Licenses

Howard R. Marcum, 49, Delta, laborer, and Candace J. Wheeler, 40, Delta, bank teller.

Dakota C. Anderson, 25, Swanton, quick lane manager, and Brandi L. Patrick, 23, Swanton, warehouse.

Steve J. Mynhier, 64, Fayette, factory, and Tammy S. Mudrak, 55, Swanton, administrative assistant.

Real Estate Transfers

Jeff and Cathy Stiriz to Aaron C. Binner, 749 Parkside Drive, Wauseon, $302,000.

Robert C. Evans to Daniel G. and Sally J. Kovar, 240 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, Elm Street, Lyons, $15,000.

Caleb J. Bernath to Jacob D. Bernath, County Road 14, Wauseon, $225,000.

Christopher and Christie Leffler to Christine M. Fouty, 8161 County Road 10, Delta, $224,900.

Alice M. Puckett, trustee, and Robert L. Miller to Joseph M. and Erin M. Mahnke, State Highway 108 rear, Wauseon, $560,000.

Paul D. Shull Ltd. to Chad and Nichole Aeschliman, 405 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, $65,000.

Richard P. Hinz to Richard P. II and Jamie L. Hinz, 3893 County Road L, Swanton, $250,000.

Michael S. and Katherine B. Bronson to Sonia Jacobs, 224 E. Superior St., Wauseon, $141,300.