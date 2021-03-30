SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, March 18

8:41 a.m., 9184 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Transfer Station, larceny.

9:24 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

9:47 a.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., scam.

11:33 a.m., County Road F at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:34 p.m., County Road K at County Road 14, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

5:39 p.m., County Road H at County Road 14, Dover Twp., injury accident.

7:40 p.m., 4621 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

8:18 p.m., 24283 U.S. 20A, German Twp., accident with property damage.

10:53 p.m., 14319 County Road L, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

11:06 p.m., 3321 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

Friday, March 19

1:32 a.m., 14319 County Road L, Dover Twp., disorderly conduct.

6:44 a.m., 7300 State Hwy. 109, Delta, MetalX, injury accident.

8:13 a.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., juveniles.

11:21 a.m., 16119 U.S. 20 Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

1:25 p.m., 16177 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., civil process.

3:24 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, suspicious vehicle.

8 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil process.

8:31 p.m., 26991 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Saturday, March 20

2:45 a.m., E. Chestnut Street at S. Fulton Street, Wauseon, disorderly conduct.

9:50 a.m., 9269 County Road 11, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

1:16 p.m., County Road A at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

4:39 p.m., 232 Church Ave., Tedrow, 911 hang-up.

8:45 p.m., 18500 County Road C, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:50 p.m., 6467 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

Sunday, March 21

12:01 a.m., 13715 State Hwy. 66 #12, Gorham Twp., disorderly conduct.

1:14 a.m., 8260 County Road 6-2, Fulton Twp., criminal damaging.

6:11 p.m., 104 Washington St., Delta, assist other unit.

6:32 p.m., 25392 County Road F, German Twp., livestock on roadway.

7:29 p.m., 12721 County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:57 p.m., 4374 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

9:55 p.m., 10091 County Road K, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

11:23 p.m., County Road A at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

Monday, March 22

6:47 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., animal call.

10:03 a.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., suicidal threats.

10:09 a.m., 9482 County Road H #9, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, keep the peace.

2:38 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:32 p.m., 6876 County Road H, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

5:16 p.m., 2362 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:35 p.m., 15381 County Road H, Clinton Twp., harassment.

11:38 p.m., County Road E at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, March 23

4:04 a.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

4:36 a.m., County Road 24 at State Highway 2, German Twp., accident with property damage.

9:57 a.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, suspicious person.

11:35 a.m., 12861 State Hwy. 64, Fulton Twp., scam.

12:05 p.m., 10345 County Road K, Pike Twp., scam.

12:50 p.m., 15383 County Road 19-2, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

2:11 p.m., 2150 County Road N, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

2:16 p.m., 2150 County Road N, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.

2:23 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., road blocked.

2:29 p.m., 6767 County Road 9, North Star Bluescope Steel, suspicious activity.

5:27 p.m., 2404 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

7:17 p.m., 12588 County Road E, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:18 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, accident with property damage.

8:36 p.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., U.S. 20 Main Stop, suspicious activity.

9 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

9:29 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, March 24

1:08 a.m., 15383 County Road 19-2, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

3:54 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton County Health Center, assist public.

6:37 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

7:58 a.m., 26909 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., miscellaneous assist.

9:34 a.m., 4835 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

10:08 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, 911 hang-up.

4:13 p.m., 26419 County Road E, German Twp., scam.

9:32 p.m., 2160 County Road N, Amboy Twp., mental issue.

Thursday, March 25

3:10 a.m., 10033 County Road 26-2, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:08 a.m., County Road 24 at County Road B, German Twp., accident with property damage.