Maumee man arrested following pursuit

A Maumee man was arrested on Thursday following a police pursuit that took place partially in Fulton County.

In Delta, an officer attempted to stop a 2015 Toyota driven by Brandon Thomas Wierman, 24, according to a Williams County Sheriff’s Office release. Wierman fled and was later observed by an officer from the Wauseon Police Department.

Wierman committed traffic infractions in Wauseon, and upon the police department trying to stop him, he fled from them at speeds over 100 mph, according to the release. He continued westbound into Williams County, where a West Unity officer tried to stop Wierman by deploying stop spikes on County Road K at State Route 191. He avoided the spikes and continued westbound on County Road K.

A Williams County deputy was able to deploy stop spikes on County Road K at State Route 15 and Wierman drove over them, causing both passenger side tires to deflate, according to authorities. He continued westbound on County Road K as the tires deflated.

As he reached County Road 12.30, Wierman slowed and jumped from the vehicle. He fled on foot through several properties, the release said.

Wierman was apprehended a short time later. He sustained a minor injury and was checked at the hospital before being lodged at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio pending criminal charges.

A deputy sustained an injury to his hands while deploying the spikes.