Fulton County drops to Alert Level 2

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County dropped to Alert Level 2 in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System update on Thursday.

The county is also no longer considered to have high incidence after just 40 cases were reported in the last two weeks. The most recent case rate is 94.95 per 100,000 from March 9 to March 23.

The county met three indicators: new cases per capita, increase in outpatient visits, and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Lucas County remained at Alert Level 3. It met just the new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases indicators, but was high incidence, with a case rate of 172.52 per 100,000.

Dropping from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 1 were Van Wert and Holmes counties.

• Fulton County’s cases increased to 3,927, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The number of deaths reported remains at 64. The total number of hospitalizations increased by 1 to 208 as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 25 confirmed active cases, the same as the previous Friday.

Lucas County has had 37,451 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 793 deaths reported in the county.

There were 1,011,622 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 52,714 hospitalizations and 7,387 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There have been 18,526 Ohio residents reported dead from COVID-19.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 10,949 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 25.99% of the population.

In Lucas County, 27.21% have received at least one dose, with 30.35% in Wood County, 31.21% in Henry County, 23.79% in Williams County, and 27.26% in Defiance County.

• A mass vaccination site in Maumee will be among 11 stationary mass vaccination sites to open around Ohio this week. It will be at the Lucas County Rec Center on Key Street.

Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to call 1-833-427-5634 to schedule an appointment.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

