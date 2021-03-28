SNAP benefits increase through September

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September 2021.

The increase will provide about $28 more per person, per month, or more than $100 more per month for a household of four, in additional SNAP benefits. That will be an estimated $3.5 billion to households experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow in the United States,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “The American Rescue Plan brings help to those hurting the most due to the pandemic. It increases SNAP benefits so households can afford to put food on the table. It invests in working people and small towns and small businesses to get the economy back on track.”

Additional facts on nutrition assistance in the American Rescue Plan can be found at www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/arp-national-factsheet.pdf (PDF, 130 KB).