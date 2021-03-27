Toledo Museum of Art approves new strategic plan

TOLEDO – On March 4, the board of directors of the Toledo Museum of Art formally approved the museum’s next institutional strategic plan, which will guide TMA over the next five years in its aim to set the standard among art museums in the country for its commitment to quality and its culture of belonging.

TMA’s new strategic plan outlines a range of initiatives that focus on amplifying the museum’s vision to activate its reach throughout the greater Toledo area and authentically integrate high-quality art into everyday life. The museumwill begin implementation of the plan on July 1.

“Through this strategic plan, the Toledo Museum of Art will reassert our investment in the community and diversify our collection,” said Adam M. Levine, the museum’s Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey director and CEO. “Since its inception, TMA has been dedicated to education and excellence, and the museumwill continue to prioritize programmatic quality as a cornerstone of our service to our audiences and the museum field.”

The 2021-26 strategic plan is driven by the values of diversity, community, innovation and trust. The stated goal is to deliver a truly global history of art, while also ensuring that TMA’s team, business partners, outreach and visitor experience reflect and engage the Northwest Ohio community it serves. These changes will be systemic and structural: evolving from the inside out, placing people and processes first and empowering TMA’s team to develop inspiring and inclusive programming for all.

The plan will be executed around four strategic objectives: continuing to build a collection of quality that is rooted in equity and representative of the region and the world; transitioning to a more active community outreach and engagement strategy through the development of deeper relationships with local artists and organizations; modeling best-in-class approaches to employee support and retention to become an employer of choice; and creating a platform for operational excellence that encompasses upgrading visitor amenities, prioritizing accessibility, growing the financial base and increasing efficiencies.

The success of the plan will be evaluated through several key performance indicators, including the number of new and repeat visitors; the percentage of artworks on display categorized by geographical origin in relation to United States Census Bureau data on nationality; employee satisfaction; and visitor satisfaction.

The strategic plan budget calls for increasing TMA’s budget to $20 million, decreasing its endowment draw percentage, funding deferred maintenance and launching a capital campaign to reinstall the collection galleries.

Founded in 1901, TMA holds one of the finest collections of art in the country. Sited on an architecturally significant 37-acre campus, its main Beaux-Arts building is joined by the Glass Pavilion designed by Pritzker-prize winning architecture firm SANAA, Frank Gehry’s Center for Visual Art and four other buildings, as well as green space and a sculpture garden.

Thanks to its founders and member support, TMA remains a privately endowed, nonprofit institution and opens its collection to the public, free of charge.