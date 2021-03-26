Archbold school bus involved in crash

An Archbold school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning. No students were on board at the time.

There were no major injuries, according to a district press release.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., bus no. 11 was involved in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 66.

“The safety of our students is our top priority, and a situation like this emphasizes the importance of the safety and precautionary procedures in place for bus drivers and all school employees,” the release said. “As a district we commend this driver and all bus drivers for the priority they place on transporting the students to and from school safely on a daily basis. The importance of their job cannot be emphasized enough.”

No students on board