FCHC again offers Health Care Camp

Fulton County Health Center will again offer Health Care Camp for high school students interested in pursuing careers in a health care field.

The camp will be held Thursday, June 24, and again on Wednesday, July 21, both from 1-4:30 p.m. The individual camps will each be limited to the first 10 registered students.

Students learn about vocational planning for a health care career, including concepts such as basic clinical skills, confidentiality, infection control, customer service, empathy, the patient “experience”, and Insurance 101. The agenda will include a tour of FCHC and wheelchair safety training and practice. Students can speak candidly with FCHC staff members and ask questions.

The camp is also a gateway to ongoing job shadowing and volunteerism opportunities at the facility which include more vocational health care experiences. Interested participants can apply to become Volunteens, who receive the opportunity to spend time in the ER, OB, CCU, Med Surg, psychiatric unit, the lab, radiology, and in offices settings.

Begun in 2015, the health care camp offers a way to share FCHC with high school students, especially those curious about a health care career.

There is no cost to attend the camp, but it is limited to the first 10 students who register. For questions, or to obtain an application, contact Mary Gautz, FCHC volunteer coordinator, at mgautz@fulhealth.org or at 419-330-2695. The students themselves are encouraged to make contact.

Pictured are participants from a Health Care Camp held in 2019.