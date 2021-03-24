Sheep shearing seminar offered in Swanton

Central State University in southwest Ohio and Toledo fiber artist Andrew Kimmey will present “Sheep Shearing Field Day for Beginning Sheep Farmers,” Saturday, March 27, at H.O.O.V.E.S. in Swanton.

Phil Hollingstead and Michelle Wallace, ANR Extension educators, will instruct participants in shearing sheep, protecting the quality of fleece, and skirting fleece. Kimmey will teach the process of spinning and dyeing wool.

The event will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 4055 Wilkins Road in Swanton. For more information or to register, contact mwallace@centralstate.edu.