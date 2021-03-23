Swanton Board approves course updates, contracts

High school course updates were among the items approved at the Wednesday Swanton Board of Education meeting.

Accounting courses will get new names to reflect the names of the College Credit Plus classes. Accounting I and Accounting II will now be Introduction to financial accounting/contemporary business and Introduction to managerial accounting/college and career prof.

World Geography and Contemporary World Issues were absorbed into the current cultural diversity course.

The board also approved a service agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, policy updates, and an agreement with Perry ProTech for printing units and maintenance.

Personnel items approved included certified supplemental contracts for Dakota Ulrich, sixth grade camp staff; Eric Keller, high school boys track assistant; Nicole Lovell, musical technical advisor; and Jason Longbrake, LPDC Committee member. Classified supplemental positions approved included Jonathan Lemon, reserve baseball; Aaren LaPoint, assistant baseball; Brock Hardy, sixth grade camp staff; Eric Slink, musical sound and lighting advisor; Jerry Smith, head middle school boys track; Michael Eitniear, assistant softball; and Courtney Eitniear, reserve softball.

A classified supplemental contract for Ricardo Artiaga, middle school girls track assistant coach, was rescinded.

Recreation contracts were awarded to Lori Bolyard as softball director and baseball director.

Donations approved included $10,000 from Swanton Athletic Boosters to the permanent improvement fund; $2,200 from Swanton Athletic Boosters to the athletic fund; $1,000 from Soaring Software Solutions to the baseball team fundraising account; $130.23 from Lifetouch to the high school principal’s account; $124.51 from Lifetouch to the middle school principal’s account; and $119.38 from Lifetouch to the recreation program.

Reports

Elementary Principal Kristi Molter reported that, after discussion with the district level team and the elementary building level team, the elementary will be moving to trimesters next school year. With report cards being standards/skilled based, this will enable the teachers to provide a more accurate assessment of student mastery, she said.

Changing to trimesters will not affect courses or the calendar. It will only affect the timing of report cards.

Swanton Middle School recently held its third quarter competition, Principal Matt Smith reported. “It was a fun event featuring RC car races, laser tag, MarioKart, an escape room, trivia, spelling bee, scooter races, board games, and geography games. When all the points were counted the house of Gratus took home the win,” he said.

At the high school, the Data Team created a “homeroom period” immediately after fourth period for the purpose of assisting those students who have been affected by quarantine issues due to COVID, according to Principal Jason Longbrake’s report.

Students are able to meet with teachers to get extra help, and those who do not need this assistance are participating in silent sustained reading, which school officials believe will help in improving literacy at SHS. Teachers and students are also creating videos and other media content to help students navigate high school.

Glen Dominique, director of buildings and grounds, reported that with the heavy snow this year the grounds have been torn up more than usual. As the weather improves work will be done to repair those areas.