SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, March 11

1:11 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.

1:34 a.m., 10085 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:24 a.m., 7400 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., New Heights Gymnastics, suspicious vehicle.

6:44 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #116, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

10:40 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

10:53 a.m., 5854 County Road 11, York Twp., animal call.

11:29 a.m., 14900 County Road K, Dover Twp., scam.

12:10 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, investigate complaint.

12:56 p.m., 4466 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., harassment.

1 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road T, Amboy Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

2:09 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:02 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, suicidal threats.

3:02 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, juveniles.

3:34 p.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Detwiler Building, assist other unit.

6:06 p.m., 312 Harvest Drive, Metamora, hit-skip accident.

6:52 p.m., 14603 County Road J, Dover Twp., dog bite.

7:21 p.m., County Road 24 at State Highway 2, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:23 p.m., 7755 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, suspicious vehicle.

8:57 p.m., 15381 County Road H, Clinton Twp., suicidal threats.

Friday, March 12

9:30 a.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Detwiler Building, assist other unit.

10 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

10:03 a.m., 2890 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suicidal threats.

10:54 a.m., 10912 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., investigate complaint.

11:02 a.m., 7051 County Road 23, German Twp., larceny.

11:07 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 20, German Twp., injury accident.

12:30 p.m., 2286 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

12:38 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, suspicious activity.

2:09 p.m., 3680 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

4:20 p.m., County Road S at State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

8:48 p.m., 7195 County Road 23, German Twp., domestic violence.

9:42 p.m., 14900 County Road H #93, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

10:30 p.m., 17675 County Road H, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

Saturday, March 13

2:08 a.m., 7195 County Road 23, German Twp., investigate complaint.

2:26 a.m., Henry County Road U4 at Henry County Road 5B, Washington Twp., assist other unit.

2:51 a.m., 13735 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:02 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road H, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

4:42 p.m., 218 Lincoln St., Lyons, 911 hang-up.

8:09 p.m., 21392 County Road D, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:21 p.m., County Road B at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:38 p.m., 22457 County Road F, German Twp., domestic trouble.

Sunday, March 14

3:36 a.m., 9967 U.S. 20A, York Twp., unwanted subject.

3:33 p.m., 8198 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, suspicious activity.

3:51 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, assist other unit.

6:16 p.m., 4549 County Road E #5, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

6:47 p.m., 14900 County Road H #60, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

7:45 p.m., 15463 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., reckless operation.

8:20 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road G, Swancreek Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

Monday, March 15

3:01 a.m., 7755 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, suspicious vehicle.

3:27 a.m., 7800 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Fulton County Processing, 911 hang-up.

3:58 a.m., County Road D at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.

6:06 a.m., 6596 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:15 a.m., 9484 County Road C, York Twp., hit-skip accident.

12:11 p.m., 2445 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., neighbor trouble.

12:43 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., injury accident.

1:48 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., road blocked.

2:45 p.m., 12486 County Road L, Pike Twp., All Seasons.

4:46 p.m., 8319 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

8:28 p.m., 2239 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

Tuesday, March 16

7:58 a.m., 5110 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:35 a.m., County Road 2 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

9:54 a.m., 5761 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

12:17 p.m., 16556 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., scam.

2:05 p.m., 8123 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., scam.

4:06 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road C, York Twp., injury accident.

10:23 p.m., 4987 County Road 19, German Twp., injury accident.

Wednesday, March 17

11:42 a.m., 15270 County Road K, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:48 p.m., 11242 County Road 17, Dover Twp., civil matter.

8:34 p.m., 1932 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

Thursday, March 18

12:03 a.m., 305 Irene Court, Fayette, domestic violence.

3:21 a.m., 14101 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., civil matter.

3:49 a.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:55 a.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, civil matter.

7:22 a.m., 5515 County Road M, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

7:43 a.m., no address, civil matter.

8:41 a.m., 9184 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Transfer Station, larceny.

9:24 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

9:47 a.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., scam.

11:33 a.m., County Road F at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:34 p.m., County Road K at County Road 14, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

5:39 p.m., County Road H at County Road 14, Dover Twp., injury accident.

7:40 p.m., 4621 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

8:18 p.m., 24283 U.S. 20A, German Twp., accident with property damage.

10:53 p.m., 14319 County Road L, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

11:06 p.m., 3321 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.