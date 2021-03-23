Amazon Air Gateway comes to Toledo Express

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority announced on Thursday a new Amazon Air gateway at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

Amazon Air’s Toledo Gateway is anticipated to create more than 50 new jobs and will service daily flights, supporting fast, free shipping for Amazon customers in Ohio and throughout the region. Amazon’s first plane arrived at the airport last Wednesday.

“In 2020, the Port Authority established six strategic pillars for continuing to improve and enhance operations at the airport,” said Thomas J. Winston, President and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “The re-establishment of air cargo operations was one of these strategies and we are pleased to announce that we have partnered with Amazon Air to launch a new cargo gateway at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.”

Amazon Air’s newest gateway will include an onsite area to sort packages bound for their next destination and will be managed by an Amazon logistics partner, Pinnacle Logistics.

Pinnacle Logistics will utilize the Port Authority’s 65,000 square-foot building at Two Air Cargo Parkway in Swanton Township for the sorting and handling of Amazon Air’s cargo.

In a press release, the Port Authority said it has been working diligently over the past several months to prepare the facility and the surrounding area for this new air cargo operation. Completed renovations include the installation of 20 new LED high mast ramp lights, resurfacing and LED light installation of the building’s parking lot, reconfiguring gates and fencing, and constructing additional truck docks.

Interested job seekers can find out more about career opportunities associated with this operation by visiting pinnaclelogistics.com.

Expected to create more than 50 jobs