Fulton Co. unemployment rate increases in January

The unemployment rate increased in the area during the month of January, according to data released last week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

In Fulton County, the rate increased from 4.6% in December to 5.6% in January. In January 2020, the employment rate in the county was 6%.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary January 2021 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.1% in Holmes County to a high of 8.5% in Noble County. From December, unemployment rates increased in 83 counties, and decreased in five counties. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 6.1% in January.

Five counties had unemployment rates at or below 4% in January. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes, were: Mercer, 3.4%; Putnam, 3.8%; Union, 3.9%; and Auglaize, 4%.

Seven counties had unemployment rates at or above 8% in January. The counties with the highest rates, other than Noble, were: Monroe and Ottawa, 8.4%; Erie and Morgan, 8.1%; and Cuyahoga and Huron, 8%.

Unemployment numbers increased in all of the state’s metropolitan statistical areas except for Cleveland, which remains the highest in the state at 7.3%.

However, when seasonally adjusted, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.3% in January 2021, down from a revised 5.6% in December. Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased 28,900 over the month, from a revised 5,277,800 in December to 5,306,700 in January 2021.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in January was 307,000, down from 321,000 in December. The number of unemployed has increased by 39,000 in the past 12 months from 268,000. The January unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.5% in January 2020.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 6.3%, down from 6.7% in December, and up from 3.5% in January 2020.

