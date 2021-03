Citations were issued to four motorists during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated St. Patrick’s Day Blitz, conducted March 12-18 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. All were for speed violations. Deputies made 42 traffic stops and also issued 38 warnings. Additionally, they seized marijuana during two traffic stops and stopped a road rage incident on another.

The traffic blitz was funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.