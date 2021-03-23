COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

United Financial Casualty, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Christine L. Allen, Wauseon, other civil.

Sherri M. Reed, Dayton, Texas, vs. Michael Netcher, Lake City, Fla., non-support of dependents.

Gloria Dehabey, Sylvania, Ohio, vs. Christine Allen, Wauseon, other civil.

Hannah Fletcher, Wauseon, vs. Devin G. McCance, Archbold, other civil.

Discovery Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Tyler J. Gearig, Swanton, other civil.

Carlton D. Rood, Wauseon, vs. Cinda S. Rood, Archbold, dissolution of marriage without children.

Jenell Buenger, as representative, Napoleon, vs. Dr. Timothy Duckett, Maumee, Ohio, professional torts.

Marriage Licenses

Bransen N. Reynolds, 20, Delta, detailer, and Marais R. Borton, 20, Pettisville, cashier.

Jacob W. Bacome, 33, Petersburg, Mich., mechanic, and Bridget S. Willeman, 29, Petersburg, Mich., RN.

Joseph W. Hill, 51, Reading, Penn., transportation, and Tina A. Huddleston, 56, Delta, STNA.

Aaron L. Wilson, 33, Archbold, luthier, and Carrie L. Emmons, 39, Archbold, general labor.

Matthew W. Foster, 32, Wauseon, diesel mechanic, and Brianna K. Gerity, 26, Delta, assembly.

Benjamin N. Griffith, 30, Liberty Center, production, and Abigail L. Smith, 27, Wauseon, unemployed.

Angel S. Oquendo Jr., 26, Archbold, supervisor, and Victoria A. Gaucin, 27, Archbold, laborer.

Real Estate Transfers

John R. Mull to Thomas C. VonSeggern, trustee, County Road C, Delta, $137,427.

John M. Borcherdt to Justin B. Lamb, 421 Howard Ave., Wauseon, $178,000.

Shirley M. Smith to David J. Westfall, 102 W. Chestnut Court, Wauseon, $139,000.

Edith E. May to Sarah M. Miller, 701 Burr Road, Wauseon, $150,000.

Treval Miller to David H. Weaver and Amber M. Falor, 24142 State Hwy. 2, Archbold, $128,500.

Stephen E. and Dee A. Jackson to Kevin T. and Wendy S. Hardy, 355 Frances Drive, Wauseon, $160,000.

Alan D. and Tammy J. Riegsecker to Steven L. and Laurie L. Bortell, 20670 County Road C, Archbold, $243,000.

Robert E. II and Sondra L. Zimmerman to Jeremy R. Jaqua and Amy L. Heuerman, 10476 County Road N, Delta, $149,925.

Patrick E. Hart to Ryan and Dakota Yarbro, 20159 State Hwy. 2, Archbold, $147,075.

Roach Family Foundation to Mary V. Persinger, 312 Crabtree Lane, Delta, $120,000.

Douglas E. and Karen J. Vollmer to Spencer R. Morr, 221 Marshall St., Wauseon, $110,000.

Elizabeth A. Childress, trustee, to Katie Williams and Thomas Bigelow, 314 Valleywood Drive, Delta, $254,000.

Robert L. and Cynthia L. Colliins to JA Anglemyer and Sara Rodriguez Puntes, 450 Monroe St., Delta, $280,000.