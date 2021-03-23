OSHP seeks public comments for reaccreditation

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is pursuing reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

This is the 10th reaccreditation application for OSHP. In addition, OSHP is seeking its first CALEA accreditation for its training academy. This requires compliance with an additional set of standards specific to the training and development of troopers and peace officers.

The internationally-recognized organization dedicated to improving law enforcement and public safety services.

A national team of assessors from CALEA will examine all aspects of OSHP policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services. The CALEA assessment team consists of Major Caren Sterling from the Virginia State Police; retired Colonel George Battle from the Connecticut State Police; and Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Ledford from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

As a part of these assessments, OSHP welcomes the public to offer comments on either the agency generally or the training academy during a call-in session. The public may offer comments on the training academy or OSHP generally by calling 614-387-7488 at the following times: for the training academy, Monday, March 29, 2-4 p.m.; for OSHP, Tuesday, March 30, 2-4 p.m.

The public call-in session provides an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions about the accreditation process, or comment on OSHP professionalism and compliance with standards. Comments will be taken by CALEA assessors.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the OSHP’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Va. 20155.

In addition, a virtual hearing is scheduled via Microsoft Teams on Tuesday, March 30, beginning at 9 a.m. In order to participate, please email the Patrol’s Accreditation Manager, Carrie Jarka, at cjjarka@dps.ohio.gov and a link will be emailed prior to the virtual hearing.