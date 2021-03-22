Ohio COVID case rates continue to decrease

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Four counties are now at the lowest level in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System but Fulton County remains at Level 3.

Dropping from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2 in the latest update on Thursday were Ashtabula, Carroll, Fayette, Jackson, Morrow, and Tuscarawas counties. Dropping from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 1 were Auglaize, Mercer, Shelby, and Vinton counties.

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine shared that Ohio’s statewide case rate stands at 143.8 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. He recently announced that when Ohio reached 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders will be lifted.

The most recent number is well below the peak of 845.5 late last year, but still higher than spring and summer highs. The last week the state was below 50 was in June.

Fulton County remains at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19, with the latest update on Thursday. The most recent case rate is 109.2 per 100,000 from March 2 to March 16, making the county high incidence. Dropping below 100 would remove the high incidence designation.

The county met three indicators: new cases per capita, increase in outpatient visits, and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Lucas County had a case rate of 170.9 per 100,000 and met the new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases indicators.

• Fulton County’s cases increased by just under 30 over the last week to 3,893, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The number of deaths reported in the county is now at 64. The total number of hospitalizations remained at 207 as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 25 confirmed active cases, one fewer than the previous Friday.

Lucas County has had 36,742 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 790 deaths reported in the county.

The statewide county is nearing one million, as there were 999,750 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 52,129 hospitalizations and 7,326 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There have been 18,340 Ohio residents reported dead from COVID-19.

• The drop in cases is also evident when looking at date by zip code. All but two zip codes in Fulton County were below 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the last weeks.

Archbold had 181.6 cases per 100,000 with 12 overall cases. Swanton had 13 cases, for a case rate of 102.7.

Wauseon had 12 cases for a rate of 90.6 per 100,000, while Delta had 5 cases for a rate of 58.3. Lyons, Fayette, and Metamora had no reported cases over the last two weeks.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 10,174 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 24.15% of the population.

In Lucas County, 23.82% have received at least one dose, with 25.95% in Wood County, 27.96% in Henry County, 21.72% in Williams County, and 24.27% in Defiance County.

• Also on Thursday, DeWine highlighted the improved virus situation at nursing homes and similar locations.

Last week, Ohio’s long-term care facilities reported just 70 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 157 new cases reported the previous week and 2,832 new cases reported at the peak of the pandemic in December.

“In addition to wearing masks, social distancing, and cleaning, there is no doubt of the significant impact vaccination is having on protecting nursing home residents and preventing severe illness and death among those most targeted by the virus,” said DeWine.

A total of 93 percent of Ohio’s nursing homes and 77 percent of assisted living facilities have signed up to get additional vaccine for new staff and new residents through Ohio’s COVID-19 Vaccine Maintenance Program. DeWine urged the 243 facilities in Ohio that have not requested additional vaccine for new staff and residents to alert the state to its process to offer the vaccine by filling out the survey at aging.ohio.gov/COVIDvaccine.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

