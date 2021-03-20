Sauder Village having job fair

Sauder Village will host a Job Fair on Tuesday, March 23, 4-6 p.m., at the Sauder Heritage Inn. The Village is looking to hire individuals to fill a variety of part-time and seasonal positions in many business areas.

Attendees are requested to bring a copy of their resume and a completed Sauder Village application, available at saudervillage.org/employment-volunteering. Applications will also be available on-site.

Interviews will be conducted during the Job Fair and possible contingent job offers will be made. Current job opportunities include historic interpreters; café and soda fountain servers; housekeeping; breakfast bar servers; bakers; dishwashers; guest services; buffet runners; grounds-keeping; and security.

Some positions require a minimum age of 15 ½; however, other job opportunities may require candidates to be older. Those interested must be able to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays.

Sauder Village employees have the opportunity to work in a fun environment while serving people of all ages with experiences rich in history, hospitality, creativity, and fun. Employees receive complimentary Sauder Village admission, as well as discounts on food, shopping, and more.

For questions, e-mail the Human Resources Department at jobs@saudervillage.org or call 419.446.2541.

